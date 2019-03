Sergio Cordova of Augsburg (L) in action with Manuel Akanji of Dortmund during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg, Germany, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Michael Gregoritsch of Augsburg (C), Phillipp Max of Augsburg (L) and Gregor Kobel of Augsburg celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg, Germany, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Mario Goetze of Dortmund (L) in action with Daniel Baier of Augsburg during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg, Germany, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Ja-Cheol Koo of Augsburg (R) in action with Thomas Delaney of Dortmund during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg, Germany, 01 March 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Dong-Won Ji of Augsburg (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Augsburg, Germany, 01 March 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

German Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund succumbed 2-1 against Augsburg on Friday, suffering only their second league defeat this season against a team that struggled to avoid relegation and just broke a streak of three straight defeats, thanks to a brace by Augsburg's forward Ji Dong-Won.

South Korean Ji Dong-won, who is now in his fifth season with Augsburg, opened the scoring at the Augsburg Arena stadium in the 24th minute by taking advantage of a slip while blocking his first shot by Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, allowing the South Korean striker to have another go and find the net.