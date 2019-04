Dortmund (Germany), 27/04/2019.- Schalke fans climb over safety fences after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 27 April 2019. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Dortmund (Germany), 27/04/2019.- Players of Schalke celebrate after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 27 April 2019. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/DAVID HECKER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Dortmund (Germany), 27/04/2019.- Players of Dortmund react after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 27 April 2019. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/DAVID HECKER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Dortmund (Germany), 27/04/2019.- Players of Schalke celebrate after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 27 April 2019. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/DAVID HECKER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Dortmund (Germany), 27/04/2019.- Dortmund's Marco Reus (C) is sent off by referee Felix Zwayer (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 27 April 2019. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/DAVID HECKER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Dortmund (Germany), 27/04/2019.- Dortmund players (L-R) Christian Pulisic, Julian Weigl, and Jadon Sancho react after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 27 April 2019. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/DAVID HECKER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

FC Schalke on Saturday stunned host and traditional rival Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Ruhr derby, a defeat that gives Bayern Munich the opportunity to extend their advantage atop the Bundesliga standings.

Defending-champion Bayern (70 points) will now be able to increase their narrow one-point lead over second-placed Dortmund when they take on second-to-last-placed FC Nürnberg on Sunday.