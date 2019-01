Borussia Dortmund fans cheer their team during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Hannover 96 in Dortmund, Germany, on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi (L) celebrates his goal with teammate Marco Reus during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Hannover 96 in Dortmund, Germany, on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi (C) scores the 1-0 for his team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hannover 96 in Dortmund, Germany, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

First-placed Borussia Dortmund trounced visiting Hannover 5-1 here Saturday in Bundesliga Matchday 19 action at Signal Iduna Park to extend their lead over Bayern Munich to nine points.

Dortmund (48 points) recorded their 15th win of the German-league season, while Hannover remains in 17th place with 11 points following their latest loss.