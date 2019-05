Dortmund's Paco Alcacer celebrates scoring a goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match against Bremen on May 4, 2019, which ended in a 2-2 tie after Dortmund had dominated the first half of the game. EFE-EPA/David Hecker

Dortmund's Axel Witsel (l.) vies for the ball with Bremen's Max Kruse (r.) during the German Bundesliga soccer match on May 4, 2019, which ended in a 2-2 tie after Dortmund had dominated the first half of the game. EFE-EPA/David Hecker

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (l.) vies for the ball with Bremen's Kevin Moehwald (r.) during the German Bundesliga soccer match on May 4, 2019, which ended in a 2-2 tie after Dortmund had dominated the first half of the game. EFE-EPA/David Hecker

Borussia Dortmund tied Werder Bremen 2-2 this Saturday, which put Bayern Munich, which had previously downed Hannover 3-1, on the brink of winning this season's Bundesliga title, which it could nail down with a win the next time out.

Bayern, which now has a 4-point lead just two match days away from the season's end in the Bundesliga, has a clear advantage in the difference in goals, so that now only a miracle could get Dortmund back in the fight for the title.