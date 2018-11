Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry (L) celebrates with teammates David Alaba (2-L) and Renato Sanches (3-L) after scoring the opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Munich, Germany, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Leipzig's Timo Werner (L) scores the opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC and RB Leipzig in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Wolfsburg, Germany, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

German forward Marco Reus scored the lone goal in Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 away victory here Saturday over Wolfsburg in Matchday 10 action in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund strengthened its grip on the top spot with the win because Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 home draw against Freiburg on Saturday.