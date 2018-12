Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund (R) celebrates his goal with his teammate Maximilian Philipp during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, 11 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kamil Glik of AS Monaco (C) in action against Mario Goetze of Borussia Dortmund (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, 11 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund (L) in action against Kamil Glik of AS Monaco during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, 11 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Raphael Guerreiro (C) flanked by Achraf Hakimi (L) and Marius Wolf of Borussia Dortmund (R) salutes the supporters after their victory 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, 11 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Borussia Dortmund qualified as first in Group A for the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, with a shiny win in Monaco (0-2), helped by Atletico Madrid's draw in Bruges.

Borussia Dortmund did not have great problems to get the game ahead as Thierry Henry's Monaco team was already out of the competition.