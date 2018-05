Germany's Julian Draxler (L) in action against Mexico's Giovani dos Santos during the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 semifinal between Germany and Mexico at Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on June 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Brothers Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos, who play for Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy, have reported to the Mexican national soccer team.

The Dos Santos brothers are recovering from injuries and joined the team on Saturday ahead of the friendly against Wales at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.