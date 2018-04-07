Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (C) puts up a basket past a defending New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (L) in the second half of their NBA basketball game between the Miami and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Damyean Dotson scored 30 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 122-98 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, putting an end to a streak of four consecutive losses.

Trey Burke and Luke Kornet added 17 points each for New York.