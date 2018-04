Joran Vliegen of Belgium returns a shot during the doubles match against Jack Sock and Ryan Harrison of the USA at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Jack Sock of the USA returns a shot during the doubles match against Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille of Belgium at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

US players John Isner (L) and Ryan Harrison (R) laugh as Jack Sock (C) is covered with streamers while celebrating their win in the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals against Belgium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock of the United States defeated Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the doubles match of the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup World Group on Saturday.

The US, with a 3-0 lead over the Belgians, advance to the semi-finals of the competition.