(L-R) FC Barcelona's players Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Leo Messi and team's head coach Ernesto Valverde attend a training session at the team's Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 23 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Immersed in doubt over its away record, Barcelona will get back to the comfort zone, Camp Nou, the venue of its upcoming La Liga game against an improving Villarreal.

Barcelona has had the worst start to the league season since 1994-1995, having collected seven out of 15 possible points, which left them in the eighth spot.