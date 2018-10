Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team and Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team talk each other during a news conference for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso, second in the 2018 World MotoGP standings, said on Thursday ahead of the Japanese MotoGP that he would try and push championship leader Marc Marquez's title win to the next race.

"Looks like tomorrow will be wet, (...) we'll try to win the race and make the celebration of Marc (go) to the next round," Dovizioso said in a press conference.