Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of the Alma Pramac Racing Team in action during the free practice 3 session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team prepares for the free practice 3 session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practice 3 session at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) came off his bike during the third free practice session ahead of the Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix at the Chang International circuit on Saturday.

The late slip up means the four-time MotoGP championship winner will line up for the first qualifying session for only the fourth time in his career.