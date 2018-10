Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team leads British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow (rear) of LCR Honda CASTROL during a free practice session for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 October 2018. The 2018 Japanese MotoGP race will be held on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during a free practice session for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 October 2018. The 2018 Japanese MotoGP race will be held on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Alma Pramac Racing crashes during a free practice session for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 October 2018. The 2018 Japanese MotoGP race will be held on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (L) of Ducati Team talks with team staff during a free practice session for the MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 October 2018. The 2018 Japanese MotoGP race will be held on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team in action during a free practice session for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 October 2018. The 2018 Japanese MotoGP race will be held on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP 18) recorded the best time on Saturday in the third free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, held at the 'Twin Ring' circuit of Motegi.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V) and France's Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M1) came in second and third fastest respectively.