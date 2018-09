Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Honda Repsol in action during a MotoGP free practice session for the motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera of Rimini at Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PASQUALE BOVE

Italian rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha in action during a MotoGP free practice session for the motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera of Rimini at Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PASQUALE BOVE

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team in action during a MotoGP free practice session for the motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera of Rimini at Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PASQUALE BOVE

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici) dominated both rounds of free practice here Friday ahead of the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Moto Grand Prix.

His Spanish teammate Jorge Lorenzo came second, just 0.160s off the pace, while Briton Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was slower than Dovizioso.