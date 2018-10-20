Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) on Saturday sent a message he would not give away the 2018 MotoGP title without a fight, as he clinched the pole position for the Japan Grand Prix, complicating the mission of his Spanish rival Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) who could secure his fifth crown should he wins at Motegi's Twin Ring.
Dovizioso posted a time of one minute, 44.590 seconds to earn his second pole position of the season, and is set to kick off Sunday's race from the first row, alongside France's Johann Zarco (Yamaha) and Austria's Jack Miller (Ducati) who came second and third respectively.