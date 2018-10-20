Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (C) of Ducati Team celebrates with French MotoGP rider Johann Marco (L) of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 and Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller (L) of Alma Pramac Racing as he is celebrated by Miller after taking pole position in the official qualifying session of MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) on Saturday sent a message he would not give away the 2018 MotoGP title without a fight, as he clinched the pole position for the Japan Grand Prix, complicating the mission of his Spanish rival Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) who could secure his fifth crown should he wins at Motegi's Twin Ring.

Dovizioso posted a time of one minute, 44.590 seconds to earn his second pole position of the season, and is set to kick off Sunday's race from the first row, alongside France's Johann Zarco (Yamaha) and Austria's Jack Miller (Ducati) who came second and third respectively.