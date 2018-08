Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of the Ducati Team in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow (front L) of the LCR Honda Castrol team in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati Team in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) finished first overall here Friday in practice for this weekend's British Motorcycle Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone circuit.

Britain's own Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) was second, while Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) took the third spot.