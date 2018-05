Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati Team attends a press conference at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar, Mar 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAIL

Ducati announced on Friday at Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, a venue of the French MotoGP, that the company had signed a contract renewal with its Italian driver Andrea Dovizioso for two more years.

The contact will extend Dovizioso with Ducati to a total of eight years by 2020, making Dovizioso the longest serving racer on the Ducati team.