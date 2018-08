Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (C) of Ducati Team, Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team and Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of the Ducati Team celebrate on podium after the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, on Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Italian Moto GP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha Team (R) and Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team (L) in action during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, on Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Italian Moto GP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha Team (C) and Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team (R) in action during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, on Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team in action during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, on Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) on Sunday won the Czech Grand Prix in MotoGP, while Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) stretched his lead in the world standings after finishing third.

Dovizioso, who earned the pole position in the last lap of the second qualifying round on Saturday, set the pace at the Brno circuit, clocking in at one hour and 56.177 minutes.