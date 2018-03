(L-R) Second-place Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda, first-place Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati and third-place Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha pose on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit near Doha, Qatar, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAIL

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (C) of Ducati leads the pack during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit near Doha, Qatar, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAIL

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (R) of Ducati and Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda in action at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit near Doha, Qatar, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAIL

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) on Sunday won the Grand Prix of Qatar, the opening race of the 2018 MotoGP season, overcoming fierce competition from Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda).

During the final lap, Dovizioso fended off attacks by defending champ Marquez, crossing the finish line first with a time of 42 minutes and 34.654 seconds.