Supporters of Argentinian soccer team Boca Juniors chant slogans upon their arrival at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Several fans of Argentine soccer team Boca Juniors go into the airport's subway station after their arrival at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Spanish national policemen stand guard upon the arrival of several fans of Argentine soccer team Boca Juniors at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Supporters of Argentine soccer team Boca Juniors chant slogans upon their arrival at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Dozens of Boca Juniors and River Plate fans have landed in the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in the Spanish capital without incident, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on Sunday.

The arch-rivals from the Argentine capital are scheduled to settle the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium later in the day, following a 2-2 draw in the first leg played on Nov. 11 at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.