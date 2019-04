FC Porto players and Porto's head coach Sergio Conceicao react after the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match against Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool FC's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates after scoring the 2:0 goal against FC Porto during both team's UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah (C) in action against FC Porto's Felipe (R) during both team's UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool FC's Sadio Mane (L) and FC Porto's Iker Casillas (R) in action during both team's UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas is seeking to turn the tables in Wednesday's game against Liverpool after a 2-0 defeat to the English side in the Champions League.

After its Primeira Liga 3-0 win over Portimonense on Saturday, Porto was given the chance to compete against Benfica for first place in the table, with only five games left.