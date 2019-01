Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (C) and his team celebrate after defeating Argentina during the COPA America Centenario USA 2016 Cup final match between Argentina and Chile at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Jun. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Brazil's Neymar (R) vies for the ball with Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) during the friendly international soccer match Brazil vs Uruguay at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts against Chile during their COPA America Centenario USA 2016 Cup final match at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 26 June 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ JASON SZENES

Former Brazilian soccer player Cafu shows the name of Brazil, during the draw of Copa America Brazil 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho presents the official ball of the Copa America 2019, during the draw of Copa America Brazil 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan 24 (efe-epa) - The draw for the Copa America 2019 taking place in Brazil in June was held in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

In its forty-sixth edition, the Copa America, which will return to Brazil after 30 years, will be played between Jun. 14 and Jul. 7 by the ten members of CONMEBOL (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela) and by Japan and Qatar as invited countries.