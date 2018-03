New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees runs off the field after beating the Carolina Panthers in the NFL American football NFC wild card playoff game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN ANDERSON

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees agreed Tuesday to extend his contract with the New Orleans Saints in a two-year deal worth $50 million, 27 million of which is guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

The deal virtually ensures the 39-year-old will finish his career in New Orleans, where he won Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts in 2009.