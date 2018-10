Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo of Team Red Bull hits a pinata during an event held prior to the Formula One Grand Prix of Mexico at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, 25 October 2018. The race will be held on 28 October Mexico City. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Team Red Bull hits a pinata during during an event held prior to the Formula One Grand Prix of Mexico at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, 25 October 2018. The race will be held on 28 October Mexico City. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

With pinatas and other popular Mexican handicrafts, the Formula One drivers started Thursday the Mexican Grand Prix, the 19th round of the World Championship which will be held at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack.

The area around the garages, in the pit lane and the rest areas of the teams were all decorated with the drivers as protagonists.