Former Chelsea and current Phoenix Rising player Didier Drogba (bottom) and teammates celebrate with the Premier League winner's trophy after the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, May 24, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA DataCo

Ivory Coast's legendary striker Didier Drogba on Friday put an end to his long and storied career after playing in North America's second-tier United Soccer League Cup final, in which his side, Phoenix Rising, fell 1-0 to Louisville City.

Drogba announced in March after turning 40 that this season would be his last.