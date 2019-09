Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard (R) greets Ross Barkley (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Former soccer player Didier Drogba on Saturday praised his ex-Chelsea teammate and the current Blues coach Frank Lampard, saying he would be a good manager for the English Premier League side.

“He is a very good coach, I think last year he did something really interesting with a team where they did not have a lot of options,” Drogba told Efe in Monza on the sidelines of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix to take place on Sunday, referring to Lampard's stint with Derby County.EFE-EPA