SD Eibar's Chilean forward Fabian Orellana (L) duels for the ball with Real Betis' Moroccan defender Zouhair Feddal Agharbi (R) during a Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match played at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

A joint campaign between Spanish soccer team Real Betis and the ride-sharing company Uber aiming to raise awareness about the perils of driving under the influence of alcohol surprised fans at the club's stadium in southern Spain on Saturday by painting crooked midfield lines on the pitch, as documented by an efe-epa photographer present.

In the minutes leading up to the La Liga match between the home team and Eibar, the Benito Villamarín stadium in Seville saw its midfield line suddenly traverse the center spot in zigzag, thus symbolizing the effects of intoxication resulting from excessive alcohol consumption.