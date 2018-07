Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas (R) of Britain celebrates with his wife Sarah Elen Thomas (L) after the 20th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 31km between Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle and Espelette, France, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Team Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands in action during the 20th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 31km between Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle and Espelette, France, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Team Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the 20th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 31km between Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle and Espelette, France, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) won the stage 20 individual time trial on Saturday in the 2018 Tour de France road race, while Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished third, locking down his overall victory on the eve of the final stage.

Dumoulin took 40 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the 31-kilometer stage from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette.