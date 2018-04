Jon Rahm of Spain in action during the third round of the Open de España golf tournament at the Centro Nacional de Golf course in Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Paul Dunne of Ireland walks on the course during the third day of Open de España golf tournament at the Centro Nacional de Golf course in Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Ireland's Paul Dunne in clinging to the lead at the PGA European Tour's Open de España golf tournament after three rounds, although Spaniards Nacho Elvira and Jon Rahm both closed the gap on Saturday.

Heading into Sunday's final round at the Centro Nacional de Golf course in the Spanish capital, Dunne is at the top of the leaderboard at 17-under, one ahead of Elvira and two ahead of Rahm and Sweden's Henric Sturehed.