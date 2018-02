Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle signals to his players in a play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston slam dunks for two points against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri (R) of Tunisia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (L) and Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (R) in action during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (R) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) after a play during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Forward Kevin Durant scored 24 points and led a group of five players, who scored in double digits, to help the Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks 121-103 on Thursday.

Durant also scored 9 rebounds, 4 assists and two blocks, helping Warriors get over a slide that lost them two straight games.