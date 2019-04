Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets guard James Harden (L) during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs semifinal game one at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEFF CHIU / POOL

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (L) shoots while drawing a foul by Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (C) as Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) looks on during the first half of the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant dunks the ball for two points against the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni (R) yells at official Josh Tiven after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinals game one at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Star forward Kevin Durant on Sunday scored 35 points to usher the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 104-100 in the first match of the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference semifinals round.

Neither team had a brilliant game, but in the end the decisive points fell on the Warriors’ side, with Durant and point guard Stephen Curry once again becoming the determining players.