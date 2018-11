Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shoots a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Nov 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (L) chases down a loose ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Nov 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) shoots a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Nov 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Star forward Kevin Durant had a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds on Friday to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-99 and stretch their winning streak to seven consecutive matches, currently the longest in the league.

The Warriors' 9-1 record is the best in the league and they are at the top of the Pacific Division standings.