The Golden State Warriors' star forward Kevin Durant on Thursday scored a massive 38 points to help his team crush the Los Angeles Clippers 132-105 in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series and take a 2-1 lead.
Durant, who had been a shadow of himself in Game 2 of the series, attempting only eight shots and fouling out, was aggressive from the word go on Thursday and scored 23 points in the first half alone, helping Warriors avenge their loss in the last game and regain homecourt advantage in the best-of-seven series.