Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (R) passes off to Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (L) as Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) defends during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) slap hands as Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (top) looks on after a play during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors' star forward Kevin Durant on Thursday scored a massive 38 points to help his team crush the Los Angeles Clippers 132-105 in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series and take a 2-1 lead.

Durant, who had been a shadow of himself in Game 2 of the series, attempting only eight shots and fouling out, was aggressive from the word go on Thursday and scored 23 points in the first half alone, helping Warriors avenge their loss in the last game and regain homecourt advantage in the best-of-seven series.