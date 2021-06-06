Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James (C) puts up a shot past the Milwaukee Bucks defense in the second half of game one of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

US rapper Jay-Z leaves at the conclusion of game one of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (R) looks to pass past a defending Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) in the second half of game one of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

US rapper Jay-Z (L) and his wife US singer Beyonce (R) watch the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets during game one of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES