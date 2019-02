Team LeBron player LeBron James (L) poses with Team Giannis player Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) after the NBA All Star basketball game on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Team Giannis player Stephen Curry points at Team LeBron player Klay Thompson after being fouled during the NBA All Star basketball game on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Team LeBron player Kevin Durant holds up the MVP trophy after beating Team Giannis during the NBA All Star basketball game on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Team Giannis player Russell Westbrook (C) goes to the basket against Team LeBron during the NBA All Star basketball game on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors scored 31 points and had seven rebounds to lead the attack for Team LeBron, who defeated Team Giannis 178-164 in the 68th edition of the 2019 All-Star Game at the 19,000 capacity Spectrum Center on Sunday.

Durant, who went 10-of-15 from the field, 6-of-9 from three-point range and 5-of-5 from the free-throw-line, topped a list of 10 players with double-digit scores.