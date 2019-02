Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) and fans react after Curry shot a three point shot during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) shoots a three point shot during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (L) draws a foul by Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (R) of Spain defends during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) dunks the ball as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (R) of France looks on during the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Forward Kevin Durant scored 28 points and made seven assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to their fifth straight win with a 115-108 victory against the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena on Tuesday.

The Warriors (41-15) have now won nine of their last 10 games, meaning they hold on to the top spot in the Western Conference with the second-best record in the NBA behind the Milwaukee Bucks.