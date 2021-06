Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (C) reacts towards the crowd during game five of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) tries to shoot a foul shot against the Brooklyn Nets during game five of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (C) puts up a shot over a defending Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (L) during game five of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

A stellar performance by forward Kevin Durant's helped Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 on Tuesday and take a 3-2 lead in the best of seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

In the absence of Kyrie Irvin and James Harden returning from injury, Durant rose to the occasion with a triple-double of 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, while supported by a crucial 27 points by Jeff Green.