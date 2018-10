Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) and teammate forward Kevin Durant (R) try to block New York Knicks guard Trey Burke (C) as he looks to pass in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) looks to put up a basket past a defending New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (R) of Turkey in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) looks to drive through the New York Knicks defense in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kevin Durant's double-double with 41 points and nine rebounds helped the Golden State Warriors clinch a 128-100 victory against the New York Knicks on Friday.

In 36 minutes of play, Durant became the leader of the attack for the Warriors (5-1) which, with its third consecutive victory and fifth in the championship so far, consolidated first position in the Pacific Division rankings.