Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) blocks a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) in the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (2-R) shoots over the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) celebrate after Durant made a three point shot late in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals basketball game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors won 110-102 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 Wednesday of the NBA Finals, which the Warriors now dominate 3-0 in the best of seven.

Leading the attack of his team was forward Kevin Durant, who scored a double-double of 43 points, including six three pointers, 13 rebounds and seven assists.