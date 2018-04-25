The combination of forward Kevin Durant, guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green scored the decisive points as the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 99-91 in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday night to take the best-of-seven series 4-1.
With the win, the defending champions the Warriors advanced to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, where they will meet the New Orleans Pelicans, who surprised the Portland Trail Blazers with a 4-0 sweep in the first round.