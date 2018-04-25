Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) in action while drawing a foul by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (L) during the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (L) of Spain dunks the ball and is grabbed by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) in the first half during the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (L) dunks over Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (R) during the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game five between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KYLE TERADA / POOL

The combination of forward Kevin Durant, guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green scored the decisive points as the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 99-91 in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday night to take the best-of-seven series 4-1.

With the win, the defending champions the Warriors advanced to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, where they will meet the New Orleans Pelicans, who surprised the Portland Trail Blazers with a 4-0 sweep in the first round.