Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant limps off the court with an injury after a play against the Houston Rockets during the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinal game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, confirmed Monday night that the team's star small forward Kevin Durant will not play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Kerr said that Durant would continue his recovery from a right calf injury during the third quarter of Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final series against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors went on to win the best of seven series 4-2 in Durant's absence.