Bubba Watson of the US tees off in the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Birkdale, Britain, July 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GERRY PENNY

Dustin Johnson of the US hits his tee shot on the fourth hole, during the first round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois, USA, Sept. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Dustin Johnson of the United States maintained his commanding lead in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, with 10.65 average points.

Johnson continued to stay well ahead of his closest competitors; world No. 2 Jon Rahm of Spain averaged 8.99 points, while third-ranked Jordan Spieth of the United States averaged 8.40.