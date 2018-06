Players of Italy celebrate their 1-0 lead during the International Friendly soccer match between Italy and the Netherlands in Turin, Italy, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Italy's Bryan Cristante (L) in action against Marten De Roon (R) of the Netherlands during the International Friendly soccer match between Italy and the Netherlands in Turin, Italy, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Italy's Andrea Belotti (L) in action against Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Italy and the Netherlands in Turin, Italy, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Italy's Bryan Cristante (C) in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Italy and the Netherlands in Turin, Italy, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Italy's Daniele Rugani (C) in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Italy and the Netherlands in Turin, Italy, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

The Netherlands salvaged a 1-1 draw against Italy here Monday in a friendly match between two traditional soccer powers who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The Azzurri were superior in the first half in front of some 23,000 people at Turin's Allianz stadium, who celebrated a goal by Andrea Belotti in the 3rd minute only to see the marker disallowed for an offside.