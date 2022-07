Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Sweden during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C match in Sheffield, England, on July 2022. EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton

Sweden celebrate after scoring against Switzerland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C match in Sheffield, England, on 13 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton

Supporters of the Netherlands cheer their team on against Portugal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C match at Leigh Sports Village in Manchester, England, on 13 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Portugal's Diana Silva (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Netherlands during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C match at Leigh Sports Village in Manchester, England, on 13 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Danielle van de Donk (above) of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring against Portugal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C match at Leigh Sports Village in Manchester, England, on 13 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

The Netherlands prevailed 3-2 Wednesday over a scrappy Portugal side to claim first place in Group C of Women's Euro 2022 England.

But the reigning champions are not assured of advancing to the quarterfinals. The Dutch are level on points with Sweden, 2-1 winners earlier Wednesday against Switzerland, and only lead the group by virtue of scoring more goals than the Swedes.