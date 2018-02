(L-R) Silver medal winner Havard Lorentzen of Norway, gold medal winner Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands and bronze medal winner Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea react during the medal ceremony of the Men's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea reacts after the Men's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Havard Lorentzen of Norway in action during the Men's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands in action during the Men's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands celebrates winning the Men's Speed Skating 1000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Dutch speed skater Kjeld Nuis, who had taken gold in the men's 1,500 meters 10 days ago, bagged his second gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday after winning the men's 1,000 meters.

Kjeld Nuis, who is also the world champion in the 1000 and 1500 meter events, took gold with a time of 1:07.95.