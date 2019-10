Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (R) battles Northern Ireland's George Saville (L) and Paddy McNair during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, Oct. 10 . EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Dutch forward Ryan Babel (L) plays the ball as Northern Ireland's Michael Smith tries to tug him back during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, Oct. 10. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Dutch forward Memphis Depay (R) celebrates with teammates Donyell Malen (L) and Frenkie de Jong after scoring a goal against Northern Ireland during a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, Oct. 10. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

The hosts scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of play here Thursday to defeat Northern Ireland 3-1 in a Euro 2020 qualifying match.

The result leaves both teams tied with Germany for first place in Group C on 12 points apiece, though the Dutch and Die Mannschaft each have a game in hand.