Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies (No. 17) scores against the Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League match in Cardiff on 8 June 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL .

Wout Weghorst (L) of the Netherlands vies for the ball with Joe Rodon of Wales during the UEFA Nations League match in Cardiff on 8 June 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL .

Belgium's Eden Hazard (C) in action against Piotr Zielinski (L) and Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland during the UEFA Nations League match in Brussels on 8 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne (R) battles Robert Lewandowski of Poland during the UEFA Nations League match in Brussels on 8 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

Belgium's Leandro Trossard (in black) in action against Robert Gumny (C) and Damian Szymanski of Poland during the UEFA Nations League match in Brussels on 8 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

The Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 Wednesday to remain first in Group 4 of the A tier of the Nations League and Belgium clobbered Poland 6-1 to redeem an embarrassing loss to the Dutch on Match Day 1.

With two victories, the Orange are 3 points ahead of Belgium and Poland, who sit third on goal difference. Wales have yet to earn a point.