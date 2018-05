Patrick van Aanholt of the Netherlands (C) takes a shot during a friendly against Slovakia on Thursday, May 31, in Trnava, Slovakia. EFE-EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK

Slovakia's Peter Pekarik (L) goes up for a ball during a friendly against the Netherlands on Thursday, May 31, in Trnava, Slovakia. EFE-EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK

Slovakia's Milan Skriniar (R) and Memphis Depay of the Netherlands (L) vie for the ball during a friendly match on Thursday, May 31, in Trnava, Slovakia. EFE-EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK

The Netherlands came back to draw 1-1 with Slovakia here Thursday in a friendly between two teams that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

While both sides are rebuilding, the urgency is greater for Holland, a traditional soccer power that will be missing the World Cup two years after not making the cut for the 2016 European Championship.