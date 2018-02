Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada (L) and Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway (R) react after the Men's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada waves after competing in the Men's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands celebrates his gold win at the competition venue ceremony in the Men's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands competes and wins gold in the Men's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Gold medalist Sven Kramer of the Netherlands (C) Silver medlist Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada (L) and Bronze medalist Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway (R) react during the venue ceremony in the Men's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands reacts after his race in the Men's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer on Sunday bagged his third straight Olympic gold medal for the 5,000-meter event here at the PyeongChang Winter Games, after striking gold at the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Games.

Clocking in at 6:09.76 on Sunday, Kramer beat his own Olympic record set four years ago by exactly one second.