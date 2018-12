Gold medalist Ranomi Kromowidjojo (R) of the Netherlands and silver medalist Femke Heemskerk (L) of the Netherlands pose with their medals after the Women's 50m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's 50m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands earned the gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Kromowidjojo finished the race clocking in a time of 23.19 to set a new Championship Record (CR).